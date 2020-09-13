The Yankees could activate Urshela (elbow) from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Urshela reported to the Yankees' alternate training site in Moosic, Pa. this weekend and has been getting in at-bats in simulated games as he prepares for a return to the big-league roster. The Yankees will presumably check back in on Urshela during Monday's off day, and if the team's medical staff determines that he's good to go after battling a bone spur in his right elbow, he'll slot back in as team's everyday third baseman right away. Before getting hurt, Urshela had more or less repeated his 2019 breakout, posting an .873 OPS over 120 plate appearances.