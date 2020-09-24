Urshela indicated Wednesday that offseason surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow is a possibility, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Urshela recently returned from a stint on the injured list due to the bone spur, and he continues to wear a sleeve over his elbow to mitigate the pain. While the 28-year-old explained that the elbow "feels really good" at the moment, he wouldn't rule out the possibility of offseason surgery. "I don't know yet," he stated. "We're going to have to see how's the elbow at the end of the season." The issue doesn't seem to be affecting Urshela's play; since returning from the IL, he has notched at least one hit in every game, batting .438 (14-for-32).