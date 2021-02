Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested that Urshela (elbow) may be ready to play in the team's first exhibition game Sunday against the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Even if the Yankees decide to hold Urshela out of Sunday's game, the 29-year-old doesn't sound like he'll have to wait long to make his spring debut. The third baseman required surgery in December to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, but he looks to be close to 100 percent as the Yankees open spring training.