Urshela (illness) could return to the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Urshela was a late scratch Friday and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from vaccination, but manager Aaron Boone is optimistic that the 29-year-old will only miss one game. If Urshela is unable to return Saturday, Tyler Wade could join the lineup once again.