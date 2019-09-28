Urshela went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and another run scored in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Urshela extended the Yankees' lead with a solo homer in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old had left Tuesday's game after taking a pitch to the hand. He sat out Wednesday, but seems to be back on track. Across 437 at-bats this season, Urshela is slashing .316/.357/.538 with 21 home runs.