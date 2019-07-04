Urshela went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Urshela appeared to be dealing with an injury as he slowly rounded the bases on his sixth-inning homer, but he was just dealing with a cramp and never exited the game, per Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports. Urshela has taken advantage of the numerous injuries to the Yankees' lineup this season and is slashing .307/.357/.472 in 68 games