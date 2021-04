Urshela exited Wednesday's loss to the Braves with tightness in his lower back, though manager Aaron Boone said the third baseman isn't scheduled to undergo any medical testing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old went 1-for-3 before leaving the contest with the injury, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. DJ LeMahieu could be shifted to play third base should Urshela be forced to miss any time.