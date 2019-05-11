Urshela went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Urshela drove home a pair of runs in the sixth on a single to left field, which ended up being the deciding factor in the ballgame. The 27-year-old third baseman has been red hot through 30 games this season, slashing .349/.409/.518 with 10 home runs and 13 RBI.