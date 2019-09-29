Urshela (ankle) has a mild left ankle sprain and was removed from the game Sunday for precautionary reasons, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Urshela was pulled from the game Sunday against the Rangers after picking up an ankle injury. He was checked out by the doctors in Arlington who ruled the injury as just a mild ankle sprain. There is no further testing currently scheduled for Urshela as he will remain day-to-day with the injury.