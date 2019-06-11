Urshela went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBI as the Yankees won the first game of a doubleheader 12-5 Tuesday.

Urshela tied the game with his fifth homer, a two-run blast in the third inning, and also contributed RBI with a single in the fifth and a double in the seventh. The 27-year-old has been outstanding this season, contributing a .320/.374/.479 slash line over 169 at-bats.