Urshela went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a walk as the Yankees split Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

The 28-year-old started at third base in both games of the twin bill and was a productive part of the offense in both contests. Urshela has a .341/.423/.636 slash line with three homers, 10 runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base in 14 games.