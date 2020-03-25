Urshela will be the Yankees' regular third baseman when the 2020 season commences, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Urshela was a non-roster invitee to spring training last season and started the campaign in the minors. One year later, he is projected to have his name penciled into the potent Yankee lineup on a near-everyday basis due to an out-of-nowhere 2019 showing in which he slashed .314/.355/.534 and flashed impressive glovework. Per Caldera, Urshela's growth can be in part attributed to mechanical adjustments that have resulted in a compacted swing. Though he hit a modest .233/.361/.367 in Grapefruit League play, Urshela should have plenty of opportunity to prove that last season was not a fluke when the 2020 campaign gets underway.