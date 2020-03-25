Yankees' Gio Urshela: Entering campaign as starter
Urshela will be the Yankees' regular third baseman when the 2020 season commences, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.
Urshela was a non-roster invitee to spring training last season and started the campaign in the minors. One year later, he is projected to have his name penciled into the potent Yankee lineup on a near-everyday basis due to an out-of-nowhere 2019 showing in which he slashed .314/.355/.534 and flashed impressive glovework. Per Caldera, Urshela's growth can be in part attributed to mechanical adjustments that have resulted in a compacted swing. Though he hit a modest .233/.361/.367 in Grapefruit League play, Urshela should have plenty of opportunity to prove that last season was not a fluke when the 2020 campaign gets underway.
More News
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Viewed as primary third baseman•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Gets $2.475 million from Yankees•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Starting Game 1•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Will make ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Exits with apparent ankle injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.