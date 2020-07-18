Urshela left the Yankees' workout Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Urshela lay down in foul territory before walking off the field with a team trainer. It's not clear exactly what ailed him, though the team should provide an update following further tests. Urshela is lined up to start at the hot corner this season, with Miguel Andujar likely to see an expanded role should he be unable to play.
