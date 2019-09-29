Urshela was removed from Sunday's game at Texas with an apparent left ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Yankees had every reason to pull Urshela at the first sign of danger in the final game of the regular season. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury, and he'll have a few days to rest up before potentially missing any action heading into Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Twins on Friday.