Yankees' Gio Urshela: Exits with apparent injury
Urshela left Wednesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The nature of the injury is unclear. Didi Gregorius entered the game at shortstop with DJ LeMahieu sliding over to third base and Tyler Wade moving to second base. The Yankees have an off day Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Ups average to .338•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Gets third straight three-hit game•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Racks up six hits in doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Continues power surge•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Pounds pair of homers in victory•
-
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Tees off on Orioles for three XBH•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start