Urshela exited Tuesday's game against the Rays with a left hand contusion, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He was hit on the hand by a 95-mph fastball and initially stayed in the game (he ran for himself), but then he was pulled when the Yankees were done batting. His hand was already swelling up and turning black and blue when he was on the bases, so he will need to get the swelling down in order to return to action Wednesday. The Yankees will then have Thursday off before a weekend series against the Rangers.

