Tests on Urshela's injured elbow did not reveal additional issues beyond a bone spur, and the infielder is expected to return to action when first eligible, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday and is in line to return to action against Toronto on Sept. 15. The third baseman had been playing well prior to landing on the IL, racking up three consecutive multi-hit games and going 6-for-11 with a pair of doubles and three RBI over the span. He is expected to resume baseball activities in a few days.