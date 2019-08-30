Yankees' Gio Urshela: Expects brief absence
Urshela (groin) doesn't expect to miss more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
An MRI revealed both inflammation and a strain in Urshela's groin Friday, leading to him being placed on the injured list. He'll be eligible to return a week from Sunday and appears to be in line to return around that time, though it's worth noting that the timeline came from Urshela himself and not the team, so it could wind up being optimistic.
