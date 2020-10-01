site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Game 2 grand slam
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Urshela went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Wednesday's Game 2 series-clinching victory over Cleveland.
He also flashed the leather with some good plays in the field. Urshela's fourth inning blast put the Yankees up 5-4, but each teams went on to score five more runs in the 10-9 win.
