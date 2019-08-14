Yankees' Gio Urshela: Gets third straight three-hit game
Urshela went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Baltimore.
Urshela knocked in Aaron Judge with a double in the fourth inning and subsequently came around to score on a double by Gary Sanchez. The three-hit performance was his third straight in the series sweep of Baltimore in which Urshela went 9-for-14 while scoring five runs. Though his 356 plate appearances do not yet qualify for the batting title, he could challenge for the crown if he continues to start regularly the remainder of the season.
