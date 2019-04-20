Urshela went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in the Yankees' 9-2 win over the Royals on Saturday.

Urshela was starting after sitting the previous two games and responded with this three-hit effort that included his fourth double in 28 at-bats. The 27-year-old has yet to hit a homer, but he's swinging the bat well in part-time duty as he's now slashing .321/.406/.464 in 12 games.