Urshela went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Urshela took Angels starter Dylan Bundy deep in the second inning to temporarily tie the game 2-2. The homer was his 10th of the season and accounted for his 32nd RBI. Urshela has racked up five multi-hit games over his past nine contests and is slashing .343/.361/.657 with three homers, two doubles and five RBI over that span.