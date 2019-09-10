Yankees' Gio Urshela: Goes deep in win
Urshela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a victory over Boston on Monday.
In his first start since returning from a stint on the 10-day injured list, Urshela showed that the time off did not cool down his hot bat, smashing a pair of extra-base hits including his 19th long ball of the season. The 27-year-old has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball in 2019, slashing .332/.370/.563 with 33 doubles and 68 RBI in 419 plate appearances.
