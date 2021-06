Urshela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Urshela helped New York build an early lead with a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. Prior to that, he collected his second career triple -- and first since his rookie 2015 campaign -- in the first frame. Urshela has remained a steady bat in the Yankees' lineup this season, slashing .278/.323/.444 with seven homers, 27 RBI and 11 doubles.