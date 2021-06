Manager Aaron Boone said Urshela (shin) will be in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 28-year-old was held out of Wednesday's lineup after being hit by a pitch on the right shin Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after Thursday's scheduled off day. Urshela is 8-for-20 with two homers, a double, four RBI and four runs in his past five games and will attempt to pick up where he left off now that he's healthy.