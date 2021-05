Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Urshela will receive an MRI on his knee, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Urshela was removed from Thursday's loss to the Astros in the top of the eighth inning, and his examination could help to determine the severity of his injury. Boone wasn't sure exactly how Urshela suffered the injury, but the Yankees' manager is optimistic that the issue isn't too serious, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.