Urshela was sent for X-rays on his left hand following Sunday's game against the Giants, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Urshela was struck by a pitch on his left hand in the series finale, so he'll undergo further evaluation to uncover the extent of the issue. With an off day on tap Monday, it's possible Urshela could be back in action for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona if his X-rays return negative.