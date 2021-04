Urshela went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

Urshela had gone hitless in his last two games, but he put the Yankees on the board with his third home run of the season in the fourth inning Sunday. However, the 29-year-old left four runners on base by striking out in each of his other three at-bats. Urshela is now slashing .250/.301/.441 with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs this year.