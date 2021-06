Urshela went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two more runs scored during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Urshela extended New York's lead by taking T.J. Zeuch deep in the third inning. He nearly cranked another homer in the ninth, but after the official review, it was ruled as a foul ball. The 29-year-old, who now has tallied eight long balls and 12 doubles, has put together a decent run at the plate so far, batting .269/.313/.436.