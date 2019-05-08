Urshela went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

The Yankees were trailing 4-2 with one out in the ninth inning, but Urshela came to the rescue with a game-tying two-run blast off Anthony Swarzak, before DJ LeMahieu got a walk-off hit later in the inning. Urshela was initially expected to see his playing time reduced with Miguel Andujar's return from the injured list, but he's slashing .360/.424/.547 over 75 at-bats, and manager Aaron Boone said he wants to continue to deploy Urshela at the hot corner regularly, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.