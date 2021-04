Urshela went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Urshela launched his first homer of the season off Michael Wacha in the third inning, and he plated another run on extra innings with an RBI single that scored Gary Sanchez. Aside from going yard for the first time this season, this was Urshela's second multi-hit game over his last three outings.