Urshela (undisclosed) isn't seriously injured and is expected to play in Saturday's exhibition against the Mets, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Urshela walked off the field with a team training in practice, but the Yankees evidently aren't concerned with the issue. Assuming he is indeed healthy, he's expected to be the team's primary third baseman this season.
