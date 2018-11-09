Urshela signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Urshela will remain within the Yankees' organization after Toronto traded him to New York in early August. Across 19 big-league games with the Blue Jays, he slashed .233/.283/.326 with one home run and three RBI in 46 plate appearances. He wound up hitting .307 with an .815 OPS for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 27 games for the Yankees' Triple-A club once he came over. The 27-year-old figures to serve as infield depth going into the 2019 campaign.

