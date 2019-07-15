Urshela went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Urshela kicked off the scoring in this one with a single to left field, knocking in a pair of runs. The 27-year-old continues to see the ball well at the dish, and he's now slashing .302/.352/.461 with seven homers and 41 RBI over 74 contests.