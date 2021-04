Urshela was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday due to side effects from vaccination.

The 29-year-old was a late scratch for Friday's lineup due to the side effects, and the Yankees decided to free up some roster space by utilizing the COVID-19 IL. The specialized IL has no minimum stay, so Urshela can be activated once he feels well enough to retake the field.. Mike Ford was recalled in a corresponding move to fill out the roster.