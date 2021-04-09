Urshela was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rays for undisclosed reasons, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 29-year-old was poised to start in his usual spot at the hot corner, but he was scratched less than an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Urshela is dealing with an injury or if he'll be available off the bench. DJ LeMahieu will shift over the third base while Tyler Wade enters the lineup at the keystone for New York.