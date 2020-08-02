Urshela went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a stolen base and a walk during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old was 2-for-15 with one extra-base hit through the first five games of the season, but he's 3-for-7 with two home runs in the past two games. Even before the past two games Urshela was still seeing the ball well, and he's already walked five times in 26 plate appearances.