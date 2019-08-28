Urshela was removed from Wednesday's game at Seattle with left groin tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Urshela started the game at third base and went 1-for-2 before exiting the contest. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but the 27-year-old believes he'll be able rejoin the lineup following Thursday's scheduled off day, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.