Yankees' Gio Urshela: Leaves with groin tightness
Urshela was removed from Wednesday's game at Seattle with left groin tightness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Urshela started the game at third base and went 1-for-2 before exiting the contest. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but the 27-year-old believes he'll be able rejoin the lineup following Thursday's scheduled off day, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
