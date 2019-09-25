Yankees' Gio Urshela: Little concern about injury
Manager Aaron Boone said that Urshela may not miss any further games after exiting Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning with a bruised left hand, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "Not necessarily," Boone said, when asked if Urshela would miss the Yankees' final four games with the injury. "Certainly, if he has an issue with it [Wednesday], then yes, but I don't necessarily at this point look at it as he's automatically down."
Urshela took a 95-mile-per-hour pitch off the hand during a fifth-inning plate appearance, prompting the Yankees to pull him before his next turn through the lineup came up. Fortunately, X-rays conducted later in the night cleared Urshela of any structural damage, but he'll be re-evaluated Wednesday before the Yankees assess his availability for the series finale in Tampa Bay. The Yankees aren't planning on sending Urshela in for further tests, so he seemingly has a good shot at playing this weekend in Texas even if he's not in the lineup Wednesday.
