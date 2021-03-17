Urshela started at shortstop in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus Detroit and went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Urshela is locked in as the Yankees' starting third baseman this season, but he stated after Tuesday's game that he feels comfortable at shortstop and is willing to play there if needed, per Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. The 29-year-old last played the position in 2018, when he logged eight games there while a member of the Blue Jays.