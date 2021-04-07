Urshela is averaging 77.6 miles per hour on his throws from third base, a drop of nearly five mph from his 2020 average, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The loss of velocity could be attributed to Urshela still attempting to regain full strength in his throwing shoulder after he required surgery in December to remove a bone spur. Urshela, who is off to a 4-for-18 start to the season, has noticed a similar decline in his Statcast metrics at the plate, with his average exit velocity, max exit velocity and hard-hit percentage all down from 2020. The small sample of data thus far makes it difficult to draw any major conclusions for Urshela's rest-of-season outlook, but the early returns aren't overly encouraging.