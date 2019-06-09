Urshela will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees' infield became more crowded earlier this weekend when Didi Gregorius was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, but his arrival won't necessarily push Urshela out of the lineup. Urshela will draw his 10th consecutive start Sunday and may be less impacted by the addition of Gregorius than Kendrys Morales, whose designated-hitter spot may be regularly rotated between Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Urshela.