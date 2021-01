Urshela (elbow) is expected to be ready to go by Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Urshela dealt with a bone spur in September and eventually underwent surgery in December, but it doesn't look as though he's destined to miss any time. The 29-year-old emerged from obscurity to hit .310/.358/.523 over the last two years and appears set to be a lineup fixture for the Yankees again this season.