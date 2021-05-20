site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-gio-urshela-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Urshela isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Urshela went hitless with two strikeouts in four at-bats during Wednesday's win over the Rangers. DJ LeMahieu will shift to third base while Rougned Odor starts at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read