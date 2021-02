Urshela (elbow) may not be ready for the start of spring training but expects to be available for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery in early December to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, and he apparently won't be fully healthy in time for the first spring training game Feb. 27. A delayed start to spring training would still give Urshela plenty of time to ramp up, but it's worth keeping an eye on his progression in the Grapefruit League.