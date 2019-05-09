Yankees' Gio Urshela: Out Thursday
Urshela (knee contusion) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.
Urshela left Thursday's game after fouling a ball off his knee, and although X-rays came back negative, he'll get at least one day off to rest. Miguel Andujar will start at third base for this contest against Seattle. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Urshela will be available off the bench Thursday if needed, suggesting the issue isn't anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.
