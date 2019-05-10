Yankees' Gio Urshela: Pinch-hits in win
Urshela made a pinch-hit appearance in the Yankees' 3-1 win over the Mariners on Thursday.
Urshela was held out of the starting lineup after exiting with a knee contusion Wednesday, but he delivered a two-run pinch-hit single in this contest and is expected to be able to start Friday, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. The third baseman should be good to go going forward.
