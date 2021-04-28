site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Plates two runs
Urshela went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Urshela has driven at least on one run in three straight games while also hitting safely in six of his last eight contests. He's hitting .296 with during that stretch.
