Urshela went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI, a home run and a double in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Urshela also rolled his ankle but never exited the contest, and manager Aaron Boone indicated after the game the team believes he's okay, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger. The 27-year-old has a .318/.333/.705 slash line with four home runs and five doubles in 13 games since the All-Star break.