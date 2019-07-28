Yankees' Gio Urshela: Powers offense with four hits
Urshela went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI, a home run and a double in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.
Urshela also rolled his ankle but never exited the contest, and manager Aaron Boone indicated after the game the team believes he's okay, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger. The 27-year-old has a .318/.333/.705 slash line with four home runs and five doubles in 13 games since the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...