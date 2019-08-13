Yankees' Gio Urshela: Racks up six hits in doubleheader
Urshela went 6-for-9 with a home run, a double, and two RBI while crossing the plate four times in a pair of victories over Baltimore on Monday.
Urshela collected a pair of three-hit games in the doubleheader and has now racked up nine multi-hit performances during his current 15-game on-base streak. He has been on an otherworldly tear in August, slashing .476/.522/1.071 with seven homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored in 11 games. Needless to say, the 27-year-old has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season after hitting only .225 in 466 career at-bats prior to 2019.
